CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 53.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $83,217.86 and $77.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

