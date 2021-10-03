Cubiex Power Hits One Day Volume of $94.00 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $120,331.47 and $94.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00102325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.03 or 0.99834174 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.58 or 0.07054871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Cubiex Power Coin Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex Power

