Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $730,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $12.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.