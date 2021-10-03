Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $730,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $12.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

