CUE Protocol Price Tops $50.83 on Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $50.83 or 0.00105900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $387,159.35 and approximately $4,495.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00145401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.48 or 0.99791702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.70 or 0.07087400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

