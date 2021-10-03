CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $28.06 million and approximately $238.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00054320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00145643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00510902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016758 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00042848 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,180,335 coins and its circulating supply is 147,180,335 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.