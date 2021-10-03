cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Hits $120.10 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $120.10 million and approximately $13,753.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $12,009.90 or 0.24930482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,719.58 or 0.45086086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00280175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00118896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

