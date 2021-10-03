CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0023

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $5,497.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00066600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,312.65 or 1.00247177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.34 or 0.07095028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002554 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.