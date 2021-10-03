CyberMiles Tops One Day Trading Volume of $754,603.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $754,603.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00355487 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,197.52 or 1.00049702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00080869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056385 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

