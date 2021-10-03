CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Down 35.8% in September

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

