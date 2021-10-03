D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $83.75 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.39.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

