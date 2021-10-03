Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DCNSF remained flat at $$19.70 during trading hours on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

