Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DCNSF remained flat at $$19.70 during trading hours on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
