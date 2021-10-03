Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

