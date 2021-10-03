Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is AGF Investments America Inc.’s Largest Position

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 5.4% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher stock opened at $302.32 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

