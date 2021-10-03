DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.48 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $3.51 or 0.00007301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $129.29 million and $5.48 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00103984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00143268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.69 or 0.99682502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.79 or 0.07124986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002541 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

