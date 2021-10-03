DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $11,293.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006937 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001936 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

