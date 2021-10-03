DAOventures (DVD) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $11,293.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006937 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001936 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

