Dash Price Up 8% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $176.62 or 0.00368330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 8% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $219.01 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006154 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.87 or 0.00865183 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,363,250 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

