DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00353031 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.96 or 1.00100880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00078317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056461 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

