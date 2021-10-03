DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Update

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 281,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

Shares of DTEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 49,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 3.18. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.