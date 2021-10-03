Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $241.54

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $81.01 million and $814,376.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $241.54 or 0.00504003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00145156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.41 or 1.00068726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.11 or 0.07099038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,412 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

