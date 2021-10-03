Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Down 41.8% in September

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.0 days.

Shares of DCHPF remained flat at $$68.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $71.83.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCHPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.