Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 88,098 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 1.54% of Deckers Outdoor worth $163,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 246.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.47. The stock had a trading volume of 597,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.17. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $229.76 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

