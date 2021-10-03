DECOIN (DTEP) Trading Down 1% This Week

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $12.87 million and $82,614.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017920 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006827 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,976,702 coins and its circulating supply is 55,570,779 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

