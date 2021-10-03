DEEPSPACE (DPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $46,057.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 74.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00066627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00104250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00143112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,058.19 or 0.99794504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.58 or 0.07105030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE's total supply is 89,693,717 coins and its circulating supply is 50,149,437 coins.

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

