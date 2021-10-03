Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Trimmed by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $215.02 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.