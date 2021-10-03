Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Deere & Company worth $281,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 171.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,610. Deere & Company has a one year low of $215.02 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

