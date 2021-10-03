DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $687.32 on Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00140241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,712.60 or 1.00032212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.69 or 0.07094106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

