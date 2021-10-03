DeGate (DG) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.28 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $22.28 million and $1.58 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00104146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00143426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,869.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.96 or 0.07112601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.