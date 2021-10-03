Dego Finance (DEGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.18 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $68.18 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for about $7.92 or 0.00016443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

