DeHive Trading Up 53.9% Over Last 7 Days (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $857,956.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.31 or 1.00599772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.18 or 0.07121484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.