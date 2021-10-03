Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,671,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,447 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Dell Technologies worth $166,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

