Dent Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $158.97 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Dent has a market cap of $576.61 million and approximately $158.97 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,942.87 or 0.44792463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00257465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00119679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

