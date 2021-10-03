DePay (DEPAY) Hits Market Cap of $3.97 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, DePay has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $35,285.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00145156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.41 or 1.00068726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.11 or 0.07099038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

