DerivaDAO Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $172.21 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00013759 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00104039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.24 or 1.00023506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.77 or 0.07052580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

