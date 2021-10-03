Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 306,904 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.79% of Tenneco worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Tenneco stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

