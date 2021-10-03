Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,836 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

