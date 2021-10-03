Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of SPS Commerce worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $163.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

