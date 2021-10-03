Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.05 Million Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of VEREIT worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in VEREIT by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VER opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VER. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

