Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Lazard worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lazard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lazard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Lazard stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

