Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.50 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of EMCOR Group worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

