Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Franklin Electric worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

FELE stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.