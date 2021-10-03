Deutsche Bank AG Invests $12.32 Million in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,317,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

