Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,864,051 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of Verint Systems worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,530,000 after purchasing an additional 119,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

VRNT opened at $45.14 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

