Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,584,540 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,584,540 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,072,000 after buying an additional 1,398,831 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,238,000 after purchasing an additional 255,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 656,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

