Deutsche Bank AG Sells 35,868 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,868 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.44% of Green Dot worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT opened at $51.90 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 129.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $525,755. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

