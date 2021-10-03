Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 210,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,496. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
