Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 210,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,496. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

