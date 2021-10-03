dForce Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $24.51 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,795.53 or 0.44754469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00260367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00117800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

