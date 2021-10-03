DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

