DIA (DIA) Achieves Market Cap of $70.15 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, DIA has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003514 BTC on exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $70.15 million and $13.68 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.59 or 0.44635842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00286363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00117749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

