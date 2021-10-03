DIGG Price Hits $49,537.72 on Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $24.96 million and approximately $412,408.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $49,537.72 or 1.01993229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00066063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00103966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00142973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.31 or 1.00213491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.76 or 0.07073890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002536 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

